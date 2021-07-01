MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.41 ERA, .91 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-4, 6.50 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +203, Brewers -243; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 10-23 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 59 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 14, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Brewers are 20-13 in division play. Milwaukee ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .217 batting average, Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .294.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-2. Brent Suter recorded his eighth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. David Bednar registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.