How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-7, 3.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +117, Brewers -135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Corbin Burnes. Burnes went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on four hits with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 10-24 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has slugged .351, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .530 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 21-13 against division opponents. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-2. Corbin Burnes earned his fourth victory and Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Milwaukee. Wil Crowe took his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.