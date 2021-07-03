How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Pirates: Cody Ponce (0-1, 7.88 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will meet on Saturday.

The Pirates are 16-23 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .323.

The Brewers have gone 24-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-2. Adrian Houser earned his fifth victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. JT Brubaker took his eighth loss for Pittsburgh.