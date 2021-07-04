MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +155, Brewers -179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Pirates Sunday.

The Pirates are 16-24 in home games in 2020. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Brewers are 25-15 on the road. Milwaukee’s lineup has 101 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 15 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 11-2. Eric Lauer secured his third victory and Garcia went 3-for-6 with two doubles and five RBI for Milwaukee. Cody Ponce took his second loss for Pittsburgh.