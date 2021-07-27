 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +121, Brewers -138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 21-26 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.5 RBI per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 29-18 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .382 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a mark of .471.

The Pirates won the last meeting 2-0. Tyler Anderson earned his fourth victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Freddy Peralta took his third loss for Milwaukee.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

