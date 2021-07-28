How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 21-27 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .306.

The Brewers have gone 30-18 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .474.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-0. Brett Anderson earned his third victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Milwaukee. Luis Oviedo took his second loss for Pittsburgh.