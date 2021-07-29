MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.29 ERA, .88 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +162, Brewers -189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Thursday.

The Pirates are 21-28 on their home turf. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Brewers are 31-18 on the road. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .376.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-3. Adrian Houser earned his seventh victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Milwaukee. Max Kranick registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.