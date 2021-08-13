How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +173, Brewers -205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Pirates are 23-33 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.4 RBI per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 67 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 38-19 on the road. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .373.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-2. Brent Suter earned his 10th victory and Rowdy Tellez went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Kyle Keller registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.