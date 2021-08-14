How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.