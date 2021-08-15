MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates +173, Brewers -205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Sunday.

The Pirates are 24-34 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .385.

The Brewers have gone 39-20 away from home. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .375.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-0. Brad Boxberger earned his fifth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Mitch Keller registered his 10th loss for Pittsburgh.