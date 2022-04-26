How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Brewers visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (10-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-8, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -175, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh is 8-8 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Pirates are 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 10-7 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Brewers are 7-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has two doubles and three home runs while hitting .311 for the Pirates. Roberto Perez is 3-for-18 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has three doubles and three home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .202 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .186 batting average, 3.03 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: day-to-day (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)