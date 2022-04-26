 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Brewers visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (10-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-8, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -175, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh is 8-8 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Pirates are 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 10-7 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Brewers are 7-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has two doubles and three home runs while hitting .311 for the Pirates. Roberto Perez is 3-for-18 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has three doubles and three home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .202 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .186 batting average, 3.03 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: day-to-day (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.