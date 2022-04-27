How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Adames leads Brewers against the Pirates after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-9, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -177, Pirates +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Willy Adames’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-3 at home and 8-9 overall. The Pirates have a 2-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home and 11-7 overall. The Brewers have an 8-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has six doubles for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 9-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adames leads the Brewers with a .239 batting average, and has three doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 7-for-28 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Cole Tucker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)