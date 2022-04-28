 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -170, Pirates +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh is 8-9 overall and 4-3 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home and 11-7 overall. The Brewers have gone 8-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has eight walks and five RBI while hitting .364 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 9-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has four home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI while hitting .239 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 7-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (left groin tightness), Cole Tucker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

