How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers come into the matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of three games in a row.

Pittsburgh is 23-29 at home and 42-62 overall. The Pirates have gone 31-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has a 31-27 record in road games and a 57-47 record overall. The Brewers are 37-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Brewers are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 11 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 12-for-38 with five doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 21 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 15-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .295 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (right forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)