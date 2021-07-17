 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and WPIX (The CW in New York), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +151, Mets -173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Pirates Saturday.

The Pirates are 20-25 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .391.

The Mets are 19-27 on the road. New York has slugged .370 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .484 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-1. Chad Kuhl secured his third victory and Wilmer Difo went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Marcus Stroman took his eighth loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

