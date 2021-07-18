 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +125, Mets -145; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The Pirates are 21-25 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Tyler Anderson leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Mets have gone 19-28 away from home. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .330.

The Pirates won the last meeting 9-7. Clay Holmes earned his third victory and Jacob Stallings went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Pittsburgh. Edwin Diaz registered his fourth loss for New York.

