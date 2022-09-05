How to Watch New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (85-50, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-84, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -216, Pirates +179; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to end their four-game slide when they take on the New York Mets.

Pittsburgh has a 26-39 record at home and a 49-84 record overall. The Pirates are 33-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 85-50 overall and 39-27 on the road. The Mets have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .251 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 7-for-29 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 55 extra base hits (23 doubles and 32 home runs). Starling Marte is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)