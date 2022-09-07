 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates take home losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (85-50, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-84, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -228, Pirates +189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets looking to end their eight-game home skid.

Pittsburgh has a 26-39 record at home and a 49-84 record overall. The Pirates are 31-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 85-50 overall and 39-27 in road games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 21 home runs while slugging .447. Rodolfo Castro is 7-for-29 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-35 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

