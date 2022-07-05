How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Yankees visit the Pirates to start 2-game series

New York Yankees (58-22, first in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-47, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -226, Pirates +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Yankees on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Pittsburgh is 19-22 at home and 32-47 overall. The Pirates are 21-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 58-22 record overall and a 24-13 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 36-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Bligh Madris is 9-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .282 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 12 doubles and 29 home runs. DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .180 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)