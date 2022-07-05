 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Yankees visit the Pirates to start 2-game series

New York Yankees (58-22, first in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-47, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -226, Pirates +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Yankees on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Pittsburgh is 19-22 at home and 32-47 overall. The Pirates are 21-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 58-22 record overall and a 24-13 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 36-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Bligh Madris is 9-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .282 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 12 doubles and 29 home runs. DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .180 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

