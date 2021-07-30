How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-5, 5.54 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (2-5, 5.89 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)
LINE: Pirates +117, Phillies -135; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Pirates Friday.
The Pirates are 21-29 on their home turf. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.
The Phillies are 20-30 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .306.
