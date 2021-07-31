How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-10, 4.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +139, Phillies -159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will face off on Saturday.

The Pirates are 22-29 in home games in 2020. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .307.

The Phillies are 20-31 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .395.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-0. Wil Crowe recorded his third victory and Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Pittsburgh. Vince Velasquez took his sixth loss for Philadelphia.