MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

LINE: Pirates +123, Phillies -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Pirates Sunday.

The Pirates are 23-29 on their home turf. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 18 homers.

The Phillies are 20-32 on the road. Philadelphia’s lineup has 120 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 23 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Chris Stratton earned his fourth victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Jose Alvarado took his first loss for Philadelphia.