How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on WCAU and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Phillies try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (52-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-59, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -126, Pirates +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Pittsburgh is 40-59 overall and 21-26 in home games. The Pirates have an 18-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 52-47 overall and 26-22 on the road. The Phillies have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .247.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 17 doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 8-for-35 with four doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 32 home runs while hitting .204 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-28 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)