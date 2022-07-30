MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and most of the Northeast, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Hoskins leads Phillies against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (53-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-60, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -155, Pirates +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Rhys Hoskins had four hits on Friday in a 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 40-60 record overall and a 21-27 record in home games. The Pirates have a 25-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 53-47 record overall and a 27-22 record on the road. The Phillies are 23-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 17 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 11-for-37 with six doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 32 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 19-for-41 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)