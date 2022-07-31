MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates come into matchup against the Phillies on losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (54-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-8, 3.32 ERA, .92 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -183, Pirates +155; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to break a six-game skid when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh is 40-61 overall and 21-28 in home games. The Pirates have hit 103 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 54-47 record overall and a 28-22 record on the road. The Phillies have a 39-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, 32 home runs and 65 RBI for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-26 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)