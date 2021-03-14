 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Game on March 14, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In the Pittsburgh area, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream Pirates games all season long.

If you are a Phillies fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports Philadelphia all season long, you can stream with a a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

