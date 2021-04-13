 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (was Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. fuboTV and AT&T TV are your only options to stream Pirates games all year long.

Blake Snell pitches for the Padres, while Chad Kuhl hits the mound for the Pirates. The teams meet for the first time this season. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

The Pirates finished 13-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The Padres went 16-12 away from home in 2020. San Diego hit 95 total home runs with 210 total extra base hits last season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

