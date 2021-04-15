MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream on April 15, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres
- When: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, while in San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego previously (Fox Sports San Diego). Both RSNs are available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long. AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh is also available locally with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, but isn’t on Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-