MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates and Padres play, winner takes 3-game series

San Diego Padres (14-8, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-11, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-0, 2.16 ERA, .88 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.62 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -195, Pirates +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 9-11 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks sixth in the NL.

San Diego has a 14-8 record overall and a 6-4 record at home. The Padres rank 10th in the majors with 21 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs while slugging .534. Michael Chavis is 7-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 14-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .216 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Padres: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)