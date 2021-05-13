MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV
On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
Brandon Belt and the Giants will take on the Pirates Thursday. Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.40 ERA, .94 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 12 strikeouts).
The Pirates are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .345, last in the MLB. Colin Moran leads the club with a .468 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.
The Giants have gone 8-10 away from home. San Francisco has hit 47 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Brandon Belt leads them with eight, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.
