MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Brandon Belt and the Giants will take on the Pirates Friday. Giants: Kevin Gausman (3-0, 1.97 ERA, .85 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 37 strikeouts).

The Pirates are 6-10 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .343, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .472 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits.

The Giants are 9-10 on the road. San Francisco has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the team with eight, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-1. Anthony DeSclafani earned his third victory and Steven Duggar went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Wil Crowe took his second loss for Pittsburgh.