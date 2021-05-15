How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Kevin Gausman. Gausman pitched eight innings, giving up one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts against Pittsburgh.
Giants: Johnny Cueto (2-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch.
The Pirates are 7-10 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .341, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.
The Giants are 9-11 in road games. San Francisco has hit 49 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the team with eight, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.
The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Luis Oviedo notched his first victory and Adam Frazier went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Caleb Baragar took his first loss for San Francisco.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-