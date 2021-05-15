How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Kevin Gausman. Gausman pitched eight innings, giving up one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

Giants: Johnny Cueto (2-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Pirates are 7-10 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .341, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Giants are 9-11 in road games. San Francisco has hit 49 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the team with eight, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Luis Oviedo notched his first victory and Adam Frazier went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Caleb Baragar took his first loss for San Francisco.