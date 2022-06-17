How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates begin 3-game series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (35-27, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-37, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (5-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -206, Pirates +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Pittsburgh has gone 13-17 in home games and 25-37 overall. The Pirates have gone 15-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 35-27 record overall and a 16-13 record in road games. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .399.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and 11 home runs). Jack Suwinski is 4-for-30 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson has five doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI for the Giants. Darin Ruf is 6-for-27 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .190 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 7-3, .208 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)