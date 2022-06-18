 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates host the Giants on 3-game home slide

San Francisco Giants (36-27, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-38, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (4-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -185, Pirates +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants looking to break a three-game home skid.

Pittsburgh has a 25-38 record overall and a 13-18 record at home. The Pirates have a 13-27 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 17-13 in road games and 36-27 overall. The Giants have gone 21-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 11 home runs while slugging .451. Jack Suwinski is 4-for-30 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs, 20 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .239 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .179 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 7-3, .202 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

