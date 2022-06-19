 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates take home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (37-27, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-39, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -180, Pirates +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants looking to stop a four-game home slide.

Pittsburgh has a 25-39 record overall and a 13-19 record in home games. The Pirates have gone 15-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 37-27 record overall and an 18-13 record in road games. The Giants have a 26-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 8-for-36 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 14 home runs while slugging .559. Luis Gonzalez is 8-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .190 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 8-2, .215 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

