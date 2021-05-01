 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Pittsburgh and St. Louis will play on Saturday. Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-0, 3.18 ERA, .95 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Pirates are 5-8 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has slugged .358 this season. Colin Moran leads the club with a .483 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Cardinals are 6-4 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 33 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads the team with five, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-3. John Gant earned his second victory and Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. JT Brubaker registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.