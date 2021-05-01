How to Watch Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh and St. Louis will play on Saturday. Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-0, 3.18 ERA, .95 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Pirates are 5-8 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has slugged .358 this season. Colin Moran leads the club with a .483 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Cardinals are 6-4 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 33 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads the team with five, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-3. John Gant earned his second victory and Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. JT Brubaker registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.