MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cardinals vs. Pirates Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (1-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) and Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) will pith.

The Pirates are 5-9 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has hit 20 home runs as a team this season. Phillip Evans leads the team with four while slugging .384.

The Cardinals are 7-4 against the rest of their division. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the team with an OBP of .355.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 12-5. Jack Flaherty recorded his fifth victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI for St. Louis. Trevor Cahill took his third loss for Pittsburgh.