MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-6, 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +149, Cardinals -171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Pirates Wednesday.

The Pirates are 23-31 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .380.

The Cardinals have gone 24-31 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .515 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-1. J.A. Happ earned his sixth victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Steven Brault took his first loss for Pittsburgh.