How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-11, 4.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +115, Cardinals -134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will square off on Thursday.

The Pirates are 23-32 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .378.

The Cardinals are 25-31 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .273.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-0. Adam Wainwright earned his 11th victory and Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for St. Louis. Wil Crowe registered his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.