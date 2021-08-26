 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 1.00 ERA, .89 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +139, Cardinals -160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The Pirates are 26-36 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .299, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .374.

The Cardinals are 29-31 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .390 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-0. Adam Wainwright secured his 12th victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Steven Brault registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.