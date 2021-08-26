How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 1.00 ERA, .89 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +139, Cardinals -160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The Pirates are 26-36 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .299, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .374.

The Cardinals are 29-31 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .390 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-0. Adam Wainwright secured his 12th victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Steven Brault registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.