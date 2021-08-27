How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (7-6, 5.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +135, Cardinals -156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will play on Friday.

The Pirates are 27-36 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .363 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .515.

The Cardinals have gone 29-32 away from home. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Pirates won the last meeting 11-7. Chad Kuhl secured his fourth victory and Colin Moran went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Genesis Cabrera registered his fifth loss for St. Louis.