MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (12-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-2, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +157, Cardinals -182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will square off on Saturday.

The Pirates are 27-37 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 21, averaging one every 21.7 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 30-32 in road games. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .352.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-3. J.A. Happ earned his eighth victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for St. Louis. Dillon Peters took his second loss for Pittsburgh.