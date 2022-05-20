How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

"Friday Night Baseball" live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won't be available on MLB.TV since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates begin 3-game series with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (20-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-21, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -151, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 9-10 in home games and 16-21 overall. The Pirates have gone 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 10-8 at home and 20-18 overall. The Cardinals have hit 36 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has three home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .270 for the Pirates. Michael Chavis is 9-for-21 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has four doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 18-for-41 with seven doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (ankle), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)