MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

St. Louis Cardinals (21-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-22, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 16-22 record overall and a 9-11 record at home. The Pirates are 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 10-8 in home games and 21-18 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.68.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 10 doubles and nine RBI while hitting .288 for the Pirates. Michael Chavis is 9-for-22 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 21 extra base hits (12 doubles and nine home runs). Paul Goldschmidt is 18-for-41 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .173 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (ankle), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)