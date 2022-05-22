How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on Peacock.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (22-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-23, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Paul Goldschmidt had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday.

Pittsburgh is 16-23 overall and 9-12 in home games. The Pirates have a 10-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 10-8 in home games and 22-18 overall. The Cardinals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 7-for-26 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with nine home runs while slugging .544. Goldschmidt is 20-for-43 with four home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (left hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)