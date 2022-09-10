How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh is 51-86 overall and 28-41 in home games. The Pirates have a 39-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has an 81-58 record overall and a 34-34 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 15 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 50 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 15-for-42 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .327 batting average, and has 36 doubles, 35 home runs, 72 walks and 109 RBI. Tommy Edman is 16-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)