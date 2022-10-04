How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates host the Cardinals for second straight game

St. Louis Cardinals (92-67=8, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Hudson (8-7, 4.07 ERA); Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has a 60-99 record overall and a 32-46 record in home games. The Pirates have gone 31-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

St. Louis has a 92-67 record overall and a 39-39 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 63-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs while hitting .260 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 41 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 9-for-26 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zack Collins: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)