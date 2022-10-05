MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47 in home games. The Pirates are 45-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 40-40 in road games and 93-68 overall. The Cardinals have a 71-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are up 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .245 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 15-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 35 home runs, 79 walks and 115 RBI while hitting .317 for the Cardinals. Juan Yepez is 10-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zack Collins: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)