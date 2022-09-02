How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Friday, September 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates host the Blue Jays on home losing streak
Toronto Blue Jays (70-59, third in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-81, fifth in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-7, 2.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -253, Pirates +209; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to stop their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pittsburgh has a 49-81 record overall and a 26-36 record at home. The Pirates have hit 128 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.
Toronto has a 70-59 record overall and a 32-30 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 45-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .457. Kevin Newman is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.
Alejandro Kirk has 17 doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 6-for-15 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .210 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 31 runs
Blue Jays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)