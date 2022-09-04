How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Premium.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

Sign Up $4.99 / month peacocktv.com For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

In Pittsburgh and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock, which is available

with a subscription to Peacock Premium. Normally $4.99 a month, it’s currently running a promo for just $1.99 a month. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays visit breakout rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates from PNC Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Sunday’s matchup marks the final game in the inaugural 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff package on Peacock, which debuted May 8 at Fenway Park when the Red Sox hosted the White Sox.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Bob Walk (Pirates analyst) and Kevin Barker (Blue Jays analyst). Throughout the season, Benetti has been joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $4.99

Includes: Peacock Originals Sign Up $4.99 / month peacocktv.com For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates bring home losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (72-59, third in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-83, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (6-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -210, Pirates +175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to break their seven-game home slide with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh has a 49-83 record overall and a 26-38 record in home games. The Pirates have a 33-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 72-59 record overall and a 34-30 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 36-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .253 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 7-for-28 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 27 home runs while slugging .498. Danny Jansen is 6-for-19 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Ben Gamel: day-to-day (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hand), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)